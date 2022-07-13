ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester General Hospital nurses voted to unionize Wednesday.

The two-day vote favored unionization 431-295. It creates an independent union called The Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals.

“Nurses from all units and all experience levels across the hospital came together because we want to finally have a unified voice,” PACU nurse Jake Spencer said in a statement sent with the vote results. “We want our patients to come to RGH and be given the best quality care, and we believe nurses having a strong, organized voice is the best way to achieve that.”

Union members say they hope to advocate for improvements to patient care, as well as increased staffing and staff safety.