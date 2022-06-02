ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester gasoline prices fell by 14 cents on average Thursday, which comes one day after the statewide gas tax holiday went into effect.

According to AAA, New York State saw an average drop of 10 cents per gallon. Locally, pump prices took the biggest dip among regional areas like Ithaca or Elmira.

This follows legislative action that was passed back in April to relieve wallets amid record-high inflation numbers, both nationally and statewide. The sales tax on gas was officially capped Wednesday and is set to extend through December 1st of this year.

Combined, the state and local savings on tax equate to five dollars per quarter through the end of the year.

Officials with AAA say the current average price of gas in Rochester stands at $4.76. The current level of relief is expected to fluctuate based on oil prices, demand, and geopolitical factors.

