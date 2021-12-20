Rochester gas prices average $3.50, $1.25 more than last year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The average price for gas in Rochester is higher than Buffalo, Syracuse and New York, according to a survey of more than 300 local gas stations by GasBuddy.

Although average cost dropped by $0.3 cents per gallon in the past week, Rochester gas remains among the highest in price throughout the state.

The last time gas prices hit $3.50 was back in 2012 when the average cost on December 20th sat at $0.18 more than it does today.

GasBuddy’s research shows that filling up your tank in Rochester will run you more than in neighboring parts of the state. Buffalo and Syracuse both stand an average of $3.43 per gallon respectively.

Rochester’s cheapest-priced gas is $3.09/g while the most expensive is $3.79/g, according to GasBuddy.

For comparison — the lowest price in the state today is $2.85/g while the highest is $4.49/g. National gas prices recently recorded fell by 2.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30/g today.

A breakdown of local gas cost along with the cheapest fuel stations in Rochester can be found on GasBuddy’s website. The company surveyed a total of 319 stations in the area for this study.

Historical gasoline prices in Rochester and the national average going back ten years: