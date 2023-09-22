ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fringe Festival has cancelled the second night of the stargazing event AstroFringe due to Saturday night weather forecasts.

According to a statement released by Fringe officials Friday, cloud cover expected in our area Saturday will likely make the evening “non-viable for celestial viewing.”

“We hate to disappoint people who were looking forward to this event, but if there’s one thing Rochesterians know, we can’t control the weather,” said Festival Producer and CEO Erica Fee. “It would be even more disappointing to bring festivalgoers to Parcel 5 and not be able to see the planets and stars we hoped to be viewing.”

According to the festival website, AstroFringe featured 60 telescopes for visitors to “explore stars and planets up close” from Parcel 5. Friday’s event was not canceled.