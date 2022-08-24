ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Great New York State fair kicks off Wednesday in Syracuse. With over 100 vendors in attendance, Rochester will have its very own local based restaurant there selling goods.

Nancy’s Fried Dough has been in business for 45 years selling things like fried dough, smoothies, sandwiches and more. manager and co-owner, Chris Bagnato, who is also the son of Nancy says despite COVID-19 being an interference for other businesses, theirs thrived really well last year.

“Last year was phenomenal. Last year the vendors were cut in half due to some people who couldn’t do it anymore because of COVID,” he said. “We succeeded very well because we got a lot of new customers that never came to us in the past and said they would come back to us from now on. They never knew we were here and now they do so that’s a good thing.”

Bagnato says he and his family are excited to see everyone again this year and is hopeful this year is just as successful as the last.

The fair runs until September 5th. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., Friday through Sunday 9:00 a.m. to midnight. On the last day, the fairgrounds will fully close at 9:00pm.