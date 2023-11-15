ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department celebrated its newly-promoted officers Wednesday.

RFD Chief Stefano Napolitano started in September. He says those officers have put in the time, effort, and training since the start of their work in fire academy to be able to get to this point.

He expressed how honored he is to work with a staff like this during such a transformative period.

“I am beyond proud at week eight to promote four captains, three lieutenants, and a battalion chief,” he said. “It’s kind of unheard of for a new fire chief to be able to do that. These are some of the most highly qualified candidates. The City of Rochester is well served by firefighters in general.”

Another civil service test will be held next year.