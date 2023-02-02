ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Fire Chief Felipe Hernandez announced his retirement Thursday. The Rochester Fire Department’s first Latino chief, Hernandez steps down effective February 10.

Hernandez was named interim chief in 2021, and was interviewed by Adam Chodak. He took on the full chief role in January, 2022. He has been with the RFD for 23 years.

“I appreciate the decades Chief Hernandez has committed to the RFD and to the safety of the citizens of Rochester,” Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said in a statement issued Thursday.

RFD Executive Deputy Chief of Administration Theresa Everett will take over as interim chief upon Hernandez’s retirement.