ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Education Foundation hosted its annual fundraiser gala Wednesday, with hopes of raising $90,000.

Organizers say the money raised helps to bring smiles, a love of reading and access to college to Rochester City School District students.

Students and educators were recognized Wednesday for their achievements and dedication. Honorary student chair Trevor Wiggins plays several instruments, including the trombone. He says he’s grateful to have received the instrument through REF.

“I’ve been playing ever since I got it, practicing everyday, going to Eastman Pathways to practice learning how to hold it and play, and I know I can have a music career once I get good at it because of this program,” Wiggins said.

Founded in 2005, REF partners with educators, businesses and the community to provide supplemental programs and resources to RCSD students.

News 8 anchor Natalie Kucko emceed the event.