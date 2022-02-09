BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Homeowners in Brighton are raising the alarm as multiple customers see a spike in their RG&E bills. One woman received a mammoth RG&E bill… over a thousand dollars for a month of power.

Dozens of you have emailed or phoned in with similar concerns. People are asking, what’s going on with all this? In short, it’s not clear.

Folks are saying that when they call RG&E they are oftentimes diverted to other companies like ‘Icon’ and as reported Tuesday, customers have been diverted to a green energy company called ‘Source Power’…only to be told to call back RG&E.

Tuesday, RG&E said at least when it comes to Brighton, the town chose to opt-in to a green energy program and there were some charges made that RG&E is now trying to fix. The town supervisor from Brighton as we reported has filed a formal complaint with the State Public Service Commission against RG&E and Source Power.

Among the dozens of e-mails and phone calls about these high bills, was homeowner Sabra Wood, a Brighton resident on auto pay. She has solar panels and lives alone. She just got a bill for over $700 dollars.

RG&E told her—that her internal meters have not been read in about two years. She says “God help” her when an actual meter reading does happen.

“I spent 45 minutes waiting on the phone and spoke to them, and we had a back and forth. It turns out that my internal meters have not been read since before the pandemic, and they said they’re not doing indoor readings anymore. But some of my neighbors have had indoor readings. I tried to phone in multiple times my own readings and they said I was wrong. And I read meters at my studio all the time. And then I said what about my outdoor meter? (And they said) ‘well if our person is sick we skip that month.” said Wood

She also said don’t blame the green energy or solar program in Brighton. Wood says the Town is doing it right, it’s RG&E who are not quite with it.

As more and more homeowners have emailed or called News 8 here is a sampling of some of the complaints:

One business owner in Rochester usually has bills of about $280 per month. In January he got TWO bills–one for $1,131 and another for $1,282. That’s over 24-hundred dollars for a month of energy.

Another homeowner in Brighton got a bill for $1,388 dollars and says she paid over $5,000 extra in bills last year.

A homeowner in Rochester said she got a monthly bill for $1,366

In a statement to News 8, RG&E said “We cannot speculate on individual customer bills and charges. I would encourage those customers to call us if they have a question. The customer service# is 1-800-743-2110.”