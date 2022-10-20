ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester company received an award Wednesday evening from the New York State Industries for the Disabled (NYSID) for providing meaningful work to individuals with disabilities,

Sheen & Shine, Inc. — a local business that provides janitorial services throughout the Northeast — is an NYSID private sector business. According to officials, the company hires individuals with disabilities and qualified veterans for work — including its NYSID Employee of the Year Roger Youngs.

Sheen and Shine, Inc. was presented with the Corporate Partner of the Year award at an awards ceremony held Wednesday night at the Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady.

October was recently announced as New York State Disability Rights and Employment Awareness Month by Governor Kathy Hochul. The month of October is also celebrated as National Disability Employment Awareness Month to emphasize the contributions of workers with disabilities.