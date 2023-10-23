ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday night Rochester police were called to the scene at 1109 Hudson Avenue for reports of a shooting. They found 26-year-old Vincent Ulgiati dead with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

On Monday the store where it all happened was closed and in front of it were balloons, candles, and a parking lot filled with many friends, family, and loved ones.

Family members that spoke with News 8 described Vincent as a good loving and caring person. Getting this unexpected news, his sister Mary Melendez says she is devastated.

“He has a son that is young and is going to have to live with this for the rest of his life. That’s my nephew and I don’t wish this on anybody. nobody. nobody in this world, not even my worst enemy, because it’s just horrible to lose a loved one and a loved one that was as good as he is.”

she says not only was he deeply loved by his family, he was also loved by the many people in the community. As friends and those in the biker community showed their condolences.

His aunt Mitzi Mason says it feels good seeing so many others show respect for him.

“I hate that to see it in this type of situation, but I love how it’s people from all different races, lifestyles, walks of life, everything. coming together to show support for him,” Mason said.

Mason asks one thing of the community and that’s if you know something to say something.

“This doesn’t need to keep going, we’re not going to have a generation of this age bracket if this keeps going on. Nobody deserves to bury their child. Nobody deserves to go to jail to visit their loved ones. this needs to stop,” said Mason.

Rochester police say there is no one currently in custody and any information you have you’re asked to call 911.

Police add the shooting Sunday night appeared to be targeted and they do not believe this was a random act of violence.