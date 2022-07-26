ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As much as COVID-19 is still prevalent in our community and around the world, local researchers at Rochester Clinical Research are looking to enhance vaccines for other infectious diseases, such as the flu and RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus).



According to medical professionals, as these types of viruses evolve into new strains, they can “outsmart” existing vaccines.

RCR’s hope is to recruit willing participants to help test mRNA technology, which is shown to improve effectiveness.



While the contagious BA-5 variant still lingering, other viruses may not present themselves as much.

At RCR, there’s a common goal to get ahead of diseases like the flu and RSV, which start to emerge by fall.

“We really want to be forearmed with appropriate vaccines. We don’t want to be caught flat-footed. Maybe we get COVID in check, but RSV takes off in November and December,” Dr. Matthew Davis of Rochester Clinical Research said.

Through mRNA technology, Rochester Clinical Research is studying development in those viruses in its vaccine trials.

Dr. Davis said that ultimately, mRNA changes the way diseases are cured and prevented.

“It’s a technology that’ll be used for cancer therapeutics, treating other diseases, where you can have your immune system do the work instead of treating the disease for you,” said Dr. Davis.

He also said mRNA helps strengthen the immune system to fight off disease and will help combat viruses like the flu and RSV, which are more dangerous in infants, older people and those who are immunocompromised.

“Everybody is now trying to re-tool their processes to make vaccines this way. You’ll see a lot of things coming along,” said Dr. Davis.



Rochester Clinical Research has trials open for most age groups, ranging from pediatrics to elders.

RCR is actively recruiting for participants to help with their studies.

Anyone interested in taking part in the upcoming trials is encouraged to visit rcrclinical.com or call 585-288-0890.