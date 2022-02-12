ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City-Wide Tenant Union held a rally Saturday to call on Mayor Malik Evans and the City Council to pass eviction policies. This comes a month after the expiration of the New York State moratorium.

The rally took place at Marketview Heights, a majority Black and Latinx neighborhood that is still feeling the impacts of being redlined, such as disparities in health outcomes, education, and class.

With targeted developments surrounding the Public Market, Marketview Heights has become a hotspot of displacement of black and brown tenants.

“This housing issue is not just about preventing evictions. It’s about – it is a racial injustice issue. A lot of poor brown people are tenants in the city and we’re being pushed out of neighborhoods because of increasing rent.” said volunteer at City-Wide tenants union, Sophia Martinez.

The policies being asked for are The Eviction Reduction Local Law which includes Good Cause Eviction Protections and No Certificate of Occupancy, No Eviction. Additionally, The Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act – giving tenants the opportunity to buy their rental buildings when they are up for sale.

Volunteers are pushing towards “greenlining” to reverse the harms of redlining racial agreements, and predatory lending.

The union hopes to address these issues before they become worse.

“This affects all of us- not just some of us. And we should really try to protect the most vulnerable population because sooner or later it will reach everybody else.” said Martinez.

There are currently 180 active eviction cases, impacting approximately 400 people, in Marketview Heights’ zipcode, and almost 3,000 active eviction cases, impacting approximately 7,000 people, in Rochester.