ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Carmine Peluso has taken over duties as acting Superintendent of the Rochester City School District, according to a statement from the school board president.

Peluso is the district’s deputy superintendent of operations and administration. He has also been the RCSD’s chief of schools, as well as a principal and a teacher.

Former superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small was officially placed on leave while her exit negotiations continue.

Myers-Small joined the RCSD in May of 2020, shepherding the district through the bulk of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was previously the superintendent of the Brockport Central School District and the New York State Assistant Commissioner of School Reform and Innovation.

She was the first Black woman to hold the title of RCSD superintendent in a permanent capacity.

“The Board of Education made a good decision in appointing Dr. Carmine Peluso to serve as Interim Superintendent of the Rochester City School District,” said Rochester Teachers Association President Adam Urbanski, in a statement released Wednesday night. “We look forward to working with him to resolve the stalled negotiations, stabilize the District, and increase the chances for a smooth reopening of schools.”

Statement from RCSD Board President Cynthia Elliott: