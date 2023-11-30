ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District is “investing in tomorrow” with a new campaign aimed at helping build the district up, and guiding students and staff through the district’s reconfiguration plan.

Back in October, the RCSD Board of Education voted in favor of the plan, which will close 11 schools and five buildings by next year. At Thursday’s board meeting, superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso unveiled “Invest in Tomorrow,’ which he says will help to prepare students for what’s next, promote athletes, and provide better learning opportunities and enhance extracurricular activities.

The board says the campaign will also address the district’s low enrollment – and their goals for the years to come.

“I’m hoping that this campaign and other campaigns – that it is going to draw our people back from charter schools and other schools, such that they will be able to see the great work that we are doing,” said board president Cynthia Elliott. “We didn’t do a good job before and that’s why they left. But I want every child in every charter school back in this district, I don’t even want to make any bones about that.”

A special lottery for students impacted by the change will begin Friday. Families can enroll online to indicate their top five choices for next year. Families participating will need to know which school zone they live in before applying. The lottery ends next Friday.