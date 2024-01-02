ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District Board of Education swore in their youngest member ever Tuesday afternoon.

Isaiah Santiago, 19, graduated from the district in 2022. At 16, he created a program called “We Got This” that fights against youth gun violence in the Rochester area.

Santiago credits that program for his decision to run for office.

“I started to notice that our young people were not at the table when it came to conversations about them, and I knew that had to be changed,” Santiago said. “This year I had a decision whether I was going to run for office or not, and I decided to do it. The reason why is because I knew that in running it was beyond just me. It was also encouraging the young people to understand that you can be part of the table. And if they don’t invite you, bring your own chair.”

Santiago is also an advocate for mental health services, and recently wrote a “Mental Health Literacy” curriculum for the RCSD.