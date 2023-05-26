ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester announced that all administrative buildings will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day.

The buildings that will be closed include Rochester City Hall, all branches of the Rochester Public Library, all neighborhood service centers and R Centers, and the Honorable Loretta C. Scott for Human Services administrative building.

Additionally, the city says that refuse and recycling collecting will not be done on Memorial Day, Picks will be delayed for the rest of the week.

Rochester Animals Services and the 311 Call Center will remain open during their regular operating hours.

More information can be found on the City of Rochester’s website.