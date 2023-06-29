ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Hall was bathed in blue light, actually teal, to bring awareness to the rare, but life threatening auto immune disease Scleroderma — also known as crest syndrome.

Organizers held an event Thursday to mark World Scleroderma Day. The disease causes chronic hardening and tightening of the skin and connective tissues — women are more often affected.

Similar to the national group, the Rochester chapter works to provide support and awareness. Mayor Malik Evans who received an award shared a personal connection.

“I have a very close family friend that is affected with Scleroderma, so I got to learn a lot about it, what it does, and the debilitating nature of it,” Mayor Evans said.

In addition to the Mayor and other city and county leaders, several other groups were recognized.

More than 300,000 people are affected by the disease. There is no cure.