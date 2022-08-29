ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is increasing security measures at city hall, “in light of the increase in domestic terrorism and threats at public buildings across the nation.”

Beginning Tuesday, September 6, visitors at city hall will be subjected to metal detectors and a bag search. No weapons will be allowed inside.

Visitors will be required to use the Church Street entrance, with the Fitzhugh Street entrance remaining open as a handicap-accessible, employee, and delivery entrance.

Employees will be required to wear visible identification at all times.

Mayor Malik Evans included a statement with the notification Monday, saying:

“The safety and security of everyone who enters City Hall, whether for business, weddings, or Council meetings, is my utmost concern. We are aligning ourselves with best practices that are not only maintained locally at the Federal Building and Hall of Justice, but in cities across upstate including Albany, Buffalo and Syracuse. I thank our visitors in advance for your patience and understanding as we implement these proactive safety measures.”