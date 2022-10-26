"If you believe that Black lives matter, we're getting shot! Do something!" - City Councilman Michael Patterson

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A letter sent by some members of Rochester City Council to the desk of Governor Kathy Hochul is demanding a special session of the State Legislature. They are hoping that session can enact a ‘dangerousness standard’, and give judges more say when it comes to locking away violent offenders who are charged with a gun crime.

The letter gives numbers that show —in sum— shooting victims have more than doubled since bail reform laws took effect here in Rochester.

This is related to firearms crimes and those not authorized to carry a gun. The letter is asking lawmakers to take into account three talking points:

Guns are dangerous.

Everyone should not be allowed to possess a gun.

A person in possession of an illegal gun may be dangerous.

Those who signed the letter include Councilmembers Michael Patterson, Jose Peo, Willie Lightfoot, LaShay Harris, and Miguel Melendez. The letter says currently when deciding to set bail for an offender, judges cannot look at that person’s level of danger to the community. They’re asking for judges to be allowed the ability to keep people deemed dangerous in jail until their court date.

Councilman Patterson said this is an issue that impacts everyone and is out of control. He made an emotional plea to Governor Hochul.

“I am a registered Democrat, and I am a loyal Democrat. And the Assembly is controlled by the Democratic Party. The Senate is controlled by the Democratic Party. The Governor of the State of New York is a Democrat. If you believe that Black lives matter, we’re getting shot! Do something! Have this special session. Protect us,” said Patterson.

“If Black lives matter… then do something!”said City Councilman Patterson- He shows a letter to @GovKathyHochul he and four other members signed asking to give judges discretion when it comes to violent offenders. He says he supports bail reform, but it needs to be revisited pic.twitter.com/49SpZ1cWwd — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) October 26, 2022

Councilman Jose Peo also signed the letter. He said lawmakers need to re-visit bail reform and use common sense.

“At some point we need to say ‘enough is enough’, and say that ‘some of these people we need to hold because they are dangerous,'” said Peo.

However, Jullian Harris-Calvin with Greater Justice New York says judges actually CAN consider gun history and the offense when deciding to set bail or release.



“Merely inserting a ‘dangerousness standard’ for gun offenses doesn’t necessarily address the problem,” said Calvin-Harris. She added very few offenders who are re-released go out and then commit another gun offense– and tweaking the bail laws won’t necessarily fix gun crimes.

Councilmember Stanley Martin, who did not sign this letter, says she’s shocked by the proposal– and says why this violence is happening has more to do with poverty in the city and a lack of resources.

“Their calls are not grounded in any real facts or data. We know that in order to address issues of gun violence and increase safety, we need to be focused on prevention and we need to be on the ground having outreach workers in our schools talking to youth, making sure they have youth programs, making sure they have jobs, making sure they have conflict resolution skills. We know that the safest communities have the safest resources,” said Martin.

Patterson says the numbers speak for themselves: In the three years prior to bail reform, there were 500 shootings in Rochester. In the three years with bail reform, there have been 1,000 shootings.

“Each one of those individuals shot– has family, they have friends. This just ripples through our community,” said Patterson.

The signers of the letter are hoping for that special session before election day.

Read the letter