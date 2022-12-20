ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a contentious meeting at City Hall Tuesday evening, Rochester City Council approved a series of measures aimed at reforming the Police Accountability Board.

The three measures passed Tuesday would:

Mandate training for PAB staff and board members

Extend a hiring freeze and spending moratorium through the end of the fiscal year

and invest unspent funds budgeted for the PAB to address homelessness, substance abuse, mental health, and public safety in the city

“This is a starting point and I expect City Council to consider other changes in the near future, but those changes will require additional public input and conversations,” City Council President Miguel Meléndez said in a statement released Tuesday evening. “Tonight I proposed the start of the process of moving forward and creating infrastructure necessary to get this failing agency to deliver on its promise of bringing police accountability to the citizens.”

The three measures passed by a 7 to 2 vote, with a fourth measure to change the city charter held for future consideration.