ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council passed Mayor Malik Evan’s 2022-2023 proposed budget Tuesday night.

Mayor Evans released the budget proposal in May, saying it contained no increase in the property tax levy and focused on public safety, strengthening neighborhoods, infrastructure, youth development, economic empowerment, and promoting equity, inclusion, and social justice.

The budget totals $627.4 million dollars, an increase of nine percent from last year. That budget passed by a vote of 6 to 3, with councilmembers Mary Lupien, Stanley Martin, and Kim Smith voting against it.

City Council also took action regarding the city’s beleaguered Police Accountability Board. With Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds on administrative leave, and former Board Chair Shani Wilson resigning after being accused of sexual harassment by Dwyer Reynolds, Rochester City Council decided Tuesday to split the board’s $5 million budget.

The PAB will receive half its budget up front, with the remaining half held in escrow until the situation can be reassessed in December. The city will receive updates from the PAB on a bi-monthly basis.

City Council voted down the Rochester City School District’s $900 million budget proposal. That proposal was criticized in April for what was considered a lack of transparency. Councilman Michael Patterson called it a “sham.” Council President Miguel Meléndez said what RCSD wants seems to be distant from reality at this point, with an inability to downsize costs with enrollment dwindling.

“It was a troubling budget that was even acknowledged by the board when we had our hearing just a few weeks ago that there were some issues they acknowledged, and at the end of the day, our finances are tied and we need to ensure we’re building a better process,” City Councilman Mitch Gruber said, “but when the finance chair of the RCSD board doesn’t vote for the budget— it’s probably a good sign it’s got a lot of problems.”

The city says the RCSD budget will take effect regardless of the council’s vote since the council lacks the legal authority to amend it.

The city budget also included measures to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for City of Rochester employees, and replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day.

The budget will go into effect on July 1.

