ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council approved a measure to move $750,000 from the budget of the beleaguered Police Accountability Board Tuesday night. The funds will instead be used to improve conditions for the unhoused people staying at the city-sanctioned Peace Village encampment.

The ordinance as approved would fund the creation of 15 insulated housing units at the Industrial Street site, each containing two beds as well as “hygiene, storage, and community space structures.”

