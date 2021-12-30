Former Rochester City Councilmember Tim Mains passes away

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester mourns the loss of Tim Mains, the first openly gay member of Rochester’s City Council. Mains passed away Thursday at the age of 73.

Mayor James Smith issued a statement tonight on his passing. “Tim was also a vocal and well-known activist for gay rights long before his initial forays into politics and he was incredibly passionate about helping those impacted by AIDS and HIV.”

Mains was a long-standing leader at the Rochester City School District and was highly regarded throughout his career. He was the Principal of School 50 for over 10 years, and the Director of Internal School Operations, where he led a team focused on quality assurance and systems integrity.

Additionally he was a steadfast advocate for youth, the LGBTQ+ community, and residents of the City of Rochester where he served as a City Council member.

Mayor-Elect Malik Evans also issued a statement tonight on his passing. “He was a great school leader who went above and beyond, engaging the school community. I kept in touch with Tim when he served as a School Superintendent in various school districts over the last decade. His commitment to education, community, and his family was admirable.”

Tim leaves a legacy in education that built bridges and created community.

“Mains impacted and shaped many lives in Rochester. His legacy will carry on forever in the scholars he inspired, the families he helped, and the colleagues with whom he shared a great passion for education.” RCSD Superintendent Lesi Myers-Small said in a statement tonight.

Mains made Rochester a richer community for his activism and service in both government and public education.

Flags at City facilities will remain at half-staff.