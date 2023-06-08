ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council members looking for ways to keep guns out of the hands of kids seemed open to a safe gun storage initiative presented by Moms Demand Action.

Members of the group presented their ideas to the public safety committee Thursday afternoon.

Calling gun safety a public health issue and not a political one, a volunteer who is also a doctor at the University of Rochester asked for support to educate adults about the dangers of leaving guns unlocked and loaded around kids. Later, during a public hearing on both the Rochester city and school budgets, members raised a number of concerns.

Among them, an increase in funding for RPD, a decrease in funding for the Police Accountability Board, and a lack of funding for a study to replace RG&E with a public utility. RG&E workers also testified that they’re doing their best and improvements have been made.

The final vote on the budget is scheduled for June 20.