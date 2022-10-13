ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council President Miguel Melendez addressed the public disarray on the Police Accountability Board ahead of an emergency PAB meeting Thursday.

The PAB is not part of City Council, but City Council does approve funding for the agency.

Melendez said there would be no comment on personnel matters, pending an external investigation which is expected to wrap up by October 31.

The comments come amid a series of changes in personnel and leadership at the PAB over the past year. On Wednesday, former PAB Chief of Policy and Oversight Michael Higgins accused Acting Manager Duwaine Bascoe of showing up to a meeting intoxicated on October 3. Bascoe responded, saying any slurred speech is due to a medication he takes for migraines.

Earlier this week, 18 PAB employees signed a letter calling for Bascoe’s termination.

“We have an obligation to follow a thorough, fair, and professional process to get to the bottom of exactly what is happening at the PAB,” Melendez said. “We will do this professionally and not via email, social media, or text.”

Bascoe also made a statement Wednesday calling on the New York State Attorney General’s Office to investigate tghe PAB’s suspended executive director, Conor Dwyer Reynolds.

Reynolds was placed on leave earlier this summer. Bascoe claims he has been meeting with PAB members and staffers since then, which Bascoe says is a “crime.”

In the Wednesday letter from the PAB, Bascoe says he plans to address the issues within the organization by bringing in a consultant to help develop a three-year plan, creating a seven-person task force in the agency to investigate the PAB’s organizational culture, and hiring a mediator.