ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council voted Tuesday to approve a pilot program to address the opioid epidemic.

So far, the statistics for 2023 show more than three times the number of opioid overdoses compared to all last year. Under the proposal adopted by a unanimous vote, $250,000 of opioid settlement funds would be used to create neighborhood ambassador programs in the North Clinton and Jefferson areas.

Some council members stressed the need to include other areas, such as downtown Rochester.

Mayor Malik Evans agreed the problem is widespread. He said an expansion will be considered in the new year.

Another item uses a $47,000 Department of Justice federal grant to purchase software that would give police the ability to unlock a person’s cell phone. It’s called “Cellebrite.” Narcotics investigators would first have to show probable cause and petition a judge for permission to access the data on the phone.