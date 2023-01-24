ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City Council voted Tuesday to approve overtime pay required to add police patrols outside RCSD schools.

Several councilmembers expressed hesitation but, agreed the increased violence requires the added police presence. The addition of police on school campus is not a new idea, but the Rochester City School District made a specific request following a shooting on the steps of Franklin High School. No one was injured, but leaked surveillance video sent shock waves throughout the community.

Still one councilmember, Stanley Martin, voted against the measure, citing concerns for people who have been traumatized by some officers.

“I’m hopeful there will be other solutions that address the root causes and parents and teachers will be able to know who is outside their schools and who is interacting with their children,” Martin said.

Martin and others also stressed the need to have more resources inside the schools, such as school counselors, more school safety officers and groups who promote peaceful solutions to problems before disagreements lead to violence.