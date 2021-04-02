Health experts discuss celebrating Easter safely

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Easter holiday is coming up on Sunday. On Friday, local church congregations were getting ready, while keeping the pandemic in mind.

Asbury First United Methodist Church in Rochester is one of many celebrating virtually this year, as congregants worship from home. Reverend Stephen Cady says the church is well-equipped to stream services online. It has already broadcast to worshippers from 50 different states and 30 different countries.

“The truth is we want everyone to experience it in the same way, and we just couldn’t stomach, especially on Easter, telling some people they could come, and others that they had to stay home,” said Cady.

Cady told News 8 he hoped to welcome at least some congregants back into the pews at some point this spring.

Gatherings, both at church and at home, will differ across the Rochester region. If you’re thinking of hosting or attending an Easter gathering, health experts urge caution.

Jennifer Gutowski Rochester Regional’s Associate Director of Infection Prevention, points out that even if folks are vaccinated, not everyone will be 2 weeks out from their final vaccine.

“We do need to be aware that we are, we have Covid in the community,” said Gutowski, “and a largely unvaccinated population, so this is still a year to exercise caution and perhaps think outside the box.”

Gutowksi says she understands we’re all tired of this pandemic, but to keep the guidance in mind. Gutowski recommends limiting gatherings, masking up, opening a window, and maybe gathering outside.

More than 30 percent of the state has at least one dose of the vaccine.