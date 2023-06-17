ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Folks around Rochester celebrated World Refugee Day Saturday.

The community gathered at Edgerton Park to recognize the refugees in our region with music and food from a variety of cultures.

There was also a proclamation commemorating the day.

Local leaders say they hope refugees see Rochester as a safe and welcoming space.

“For me, I am the daughter of a refugee so my father came here in the 1970s and really we wouldn’t be where we are today if it weren’t for the community that embraced him,” State Senator Samra Brouk said. “That helped him find jobs, helped him find housing and raise his family eventually.”

Saturday’s event was hosted by the Catholic Charities Family and Community Services.