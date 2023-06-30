ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester city leaders joined community members to celebrate Caribbean-American Heritage Month.

This is the city’s second year of hosting this block party, which Mayor Malik Evans says had to be moved inside due to the poor air quality outside.

At Friday’s ceremony, four people were granted awards, honored for their dedication and service to the community.

“In addition to this being a celebration, it’s really about acknowledging those who’ve contributed to our community socially and economically through volunteerism, through education, through medicine, and it’s really about embracing that part of us, and making sure we become a beacon of hope and prosperity and an inspiration,” said Rochester Jamaican Organization President Joel Frater.

June was declared Caribbean-American Heritage Month in 2006 by former president George W. Bush.