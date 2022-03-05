ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Next weekend the City of Rochester will hold its first major public gathering since the pandemic began. The St. Patrick’s Day parade is back for an in-person celebration for the first time since 2019.

It’s all going to begin at the intersection of Alexander St. and East Ave. More than 3,000 marchers will bring life back to downtown Rochester.

Restaurants and shops along the route hope it’s the tipping point for people to fully come out again.



Even though it can be a stressful day, Temple Bar & Grill owner Mike O’Leary is anxious to welcome back customers for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. For him this is a big step towards normalcy.



“It gets so busy and hectic that we take out a lot of tables and chairs so people can stand and have fun,” O’Leary said. “The menu gets scaled back to help us serve everybody and it’s a great time.”



Even with mask and social distancing mandates dropped for some time, local entrepreneurs have still not bounced back in customer turnout. They hope the St. Patrick’s Day Parade turnout will be the first of many festivals to drive everyone to feel safe enough to go out again.

“We need people to come back downtown,” O’Leary explained. “And the parade is a great marketing tool to come back downtown. Show them that it is a safe and vibrant place and a whole lot of fun on parade day.”



“I can remember two years ago on St. Patrick’s Day when we had our first shutdown just walking down the street and we had the two Irish Pubs in the neighborhood shutdown,” Don Swartz, Vice President of Operations for Veneto Wood Fire Pizza & Pasta added. “That’s something I’d never thought I’d see. To have that come back it’s very exciting.”

It’s the first major public gathering in Rochester since the pandemic began. Swartz, expects this event to kick off a bustling stretch of business in spring and summer.



“We felt a financial pinch from all that business traffic downtown,” Swartz told us. “The convention center being shut down, so all those things put together do impact our bottom line. So, to have the parade back and jazz festival back this summer it’s huge for the restaurant.”

On the parade day alone, restaurants we spoke to estimate they should double or even triple their typical Saturday profits earned.

The parade begins at 12:30 p.m. ending over by Fitzhugh. The parade will include 12 different bands and seven dance schools performing.

Be sure to wave to us at News 8 as we join the parade and go by in a news car.