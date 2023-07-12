ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging the 74-year-old Rochester school bus driver who was arrested on charges of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in April with multiple felony charges, federal officials announced Wednesday.

According to prosecutors, Tomas Rosario is charged with with attempted production and receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and tampering with a victim. If convicted, the local man faces a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30.

Rosario is accused of inappropriately touching the 13-year-old girl in a school van, and having inappropriate sexual discussions with her on the way to and from school when she and Rosario were alone in the van. Prosecutors say these interactions were captured on the van’s security cameras.

According to prosecutors, Rosario drove the young girl by his house, gave her his phone number, and told her that if she ever didn’t want to go to school, she could call him.

Prosecutors allege Rosario told the minor to do something sexually inappropriate on the ride home from school, and when she reminded him about the camera in the van, he inappropriately touched her multiple times.

Rosario also allegedly told the victim not to tell anyone about the encounter twice on the school van, and again the next day in a convenience store. Prosecutors say the incident in the store was captured by the store’s security cameras.

Rochester police received the report on March 11, 2022. Prosecutors say they searched Rosario’s cell phone on April 13 and found a video containing child pornography.