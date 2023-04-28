ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After being acquired by the Rochester Broadway Theatre League back in March, restoration and revitalization efforts have begun at the Auditorium Center.

RBTL says crews have begun restoring the original brass doors, which they say have darkened over time due to oxidization. This marks the start of phase one in a series of renovations that will be done to the Auditorium Center portion of the building.

These restorations will prioritize the accessibility, adaptability, and amenities of the building to enhance the theatre-going experience for both patrons and performers. RBTL says while the building is beautiful and historic, the complex has many challenges.

RBTL is partnering with Pike Construction Services, LaBella Associates, LeChase Construction and other community advisors in order to enhance the current space.

The renovations will also be funded by capital campaigns, sponsorships, operating surplus, state and local grants, foundations, and other aid, according to RBTL.

The venue says that they plan to complete renovations by 2030, which is the building’s 100th anniversary.