PITTSFORD N.Y. (WROC) —The Boys and Girls club hosted their 11th Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser. The “Par-Tee for the Kids” golf tournament was held at the Locust Hill Country Club on Monday in Pittsford.

This year’s host and Chair of the Development Committee, Frank Insero, says he himself was a member of the club as a kid and shares why he’s passionate about the organization.

“Actually we save lives because if these kids, who may come from broken homes, get a chance they can do terrific things but they’ve got to have a chance and that’s what we try to give them.”

Insero says there were 96 people to register and he expects this year’s goal to be much more than the first.

“So I’m hoping this year we’re going to make around $75,000 to $80,000. I think the first year we were at $25,000 or something. So we’ve really grown since we started.”

Gregg Layer, who’s been supporting the organization for about 10 years says this event is vital in shaping a child’s future.

“There’s never a shortage of a need out there for this type of service and the kids that go in there come out better people and their future is brighter as a result of it.”

Donations given will cover general funds for things needed like the children’s reading and stem programs.

Frank Insero says they are always looking for volunteers. If you’re interested visit their website bgcrochester.org.