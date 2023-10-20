ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester Animal Services is getting into the spooky season spirit next week, with a special trick-or-treating adoption event.

The city’s first ever Howl-a-ween Adoption Pawty will be held Wednesday, October 25 from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. at 184 Verona St.

Visitors are invited to wear Halloween costumes, trick-or-treat at the animal shelter, and enjoy a variety of festive activities and refreshments. To avoid scaring the pets, masks should be left home or removed.

Shelter dogs and cats will be available for adoption for $35 each. The shelter will be open from 12 to 6:00 p.m. The event is free. Anyone planning to adopt a pet is asked to bring a collar, leash, or pet carrier.