ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — City of Rochester officials celebrated the completion of the improved Roc the Riverway brewery line trail with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday.

At the same time, the city broke ground on Pont de Rennes and Browns Race rehabilitation projects.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans says this work has a major impact on the city, making it more friendly for pedestrians and businesses.

“The work done here improves the scenic connection to High Falls, creates a more vibrant destination, and provides an attractive gateway to the Genesee River trail and other riverfront stops, including the planned High Falls State Park,” Evans said.

The bridge improvements include increased lighting, expansive trail connections and the installation of public art. The Roc the Riverway initiative includes over two dozen projects along the Genesee River.