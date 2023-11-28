ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today is Giving Tuesday, and if you want to get involved you can take part in the 13th annual ROC the Day event.

ROC the Day is a 24-hour online event that gives people an opportunity to support over 600 not-for-profit organizations in the Greater Rochester area.

This event has raised more than $10 million for various organizations, and is hosted by United Way.

The c-e-o and president explains the impact this event brings to the community.

“ROC the Day is a great way where you can go online and search for an issue, a location, a neighborhood, that you care about, and you can find organizations you may never have heard of that are doing magic right here locally,” said United Way of Greater Rochester President and CEO Jaime Saunders. “There are small organizations and large organizations doing really powerful things.”

Click here to make a donation.