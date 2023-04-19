ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester-based manufacturer Roc Paper Straws has been selected by Wegmans as its companywide supplier of paper straws.

Roc Paper Straws will produce paper straws for all of its Market Cafés, restaurants, and corporate worksites.

Wegmans says the partnership between them and Roc City Straws and Wegmans began with a test run of regular drinking straws and cocktail straws at Wegmans’ two Rochester-area restaurants, Amore and Next Door, in order to get feedback from customers and restaurant staff.

According to Wegmans, Founder of Roc Paper Straws Karrie Laughton uses all food grade materials including paper, ink, and the glue and oil in the machines. Wegmans adds this ensures that the straws are safe to use and do not pose any threats to the environment — including any animals or waterways they come in contact with.

The straws will be available at Wegmans’ Market Cafés starting this week.