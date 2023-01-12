The funding would go towards Phase 2 and 3 of the project. (Photo: Jay Gardner)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The ROC City Skatepark got a big boost from the state this week: a $3 million grant from the New York State Department of State.

The announcement was made by the City of Rochester Wednesday and follows a recent public information session on the park.

The now-beloved park — a part of the City’s “ROC the Riverway” initiative — was open to the public in 2020. That was made possible with a $1 million investment, and this latest injection of cash is part City’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, according to the City.

This $3 million will go to Phases 2 and 3 of the project and is scheduled to 11,200 feet of skate area, as well as bathrooms and “other site improvements,” according to the City.

“It’s deeply gratifying to see the city’s commitment to this project only grow since the opening of Phase One of the skatepark in late 2020,” said Michael Riordan of the Friends of ROC City Skatepark, the grassroots group that was instrumental in getting the skatepark built in an email interview. “It’s a great feeling — sort of a blend of joy and relief.”

Riordan says that this will now allow them to plan events even beyond 2025, and be able to build more beginner-friendly elements to the skatepark, build more inclusive features and foster community partnerships.

“We are busy working to provide access to skateboard programs to youth in every neighborhood beginning with a partnership with R-Centers throughout the community,” Riordan said. “The first programs for 2023, led by our Rolling Resettlement partners, begin this Saturday at the Lightfoot R-Center.”

“The ROC City Skate Park is a hugely popular Downtown destination that attracts a wide variety of users from the surrounding neighborhoods and the region,” added Rochester Mayor Malik Evans in a statement. “I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her continued investments in Rochester. This grant enables us to increase the amount of beginner-friendly skate areas and include educational and entertainment spaces at the Park, which is a safe, fun, and active space in the heart of our city, so we are very excited to expand it.”

