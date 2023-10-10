ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The ROC Against Gun Violence Coalition announced its new action plan to combat increased gun violence Tuesday.

The new plan highlights short term solutions —such as calling local government for aid and support in changing gun laws— and an additional long term plan, like focusing on the city’s youth education and employment opportunities.

Coalition chairman and Rochester City Councilmember Willie Lightfoot explains more.

“Realistically we understand that violence is something we’ve been dealing with for a very long time,” he said. “It has spiked since the pandemic. We realize that we need to be working diligently to work against the violence in our community, and some of this plan guides us to doing that work.”

Lightfoot says city council has never taken a position on the coalition until now.