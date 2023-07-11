RMSC’s director of the Strasenburgh Planetarium will be retiring later this year (Photo/Rochester Museum & Science Center)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Steve Fentress, the Rochester Museum & Science Center’s director of the Strasenburgh Planetarium, announced he will be retiring in November after 35 years.

Fentress first began his career as a lecturer at LA’s Griffith Observatory after graduating from UCLA as a physics major. In 1989, he became the planetarium music director at RMSC and became the planetarium director in 1995.

Throughout the years at the planetarium, Fentress introduced current events into shows, such as when satellite television and the Internet were new concepts. Other themes highlighted during the shows include constellations, exoplanets, the Big Bang, and black holes.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with amazing colleagues on projects and programs that have been seen by generations of families over the years,” Fentress said. “Rochester’s excitement and passion for the Strasenburgh Planetarium has been a true gift throughout my years here.”

RMSC says that they will begin to search for a new planetarium director later this month, but whoever it may be — they will have big shoes to fill.

“The Strasenburgh Planetarium will continue searching for the latest discoveries and sharing them with our community, and Steve’s sense of creativity, community service, and passion for lifelong learning will remain with us,” said RMSC President and CEO Hillary Olson.

More information about upcoming shows at the Strasenburgh Planetarium can be found on RMSC’s website.