ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new tour boat is now ready for some summer sailing in our area.

Rochester city officials unveiled the Riverie Tuesday, Corn Hill Navigation’s newest tour boat for cruises along the Genesee River and the Erie Canal.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans says it’s a unique addition to the city, which you don’t really see in a lot of other cities.

“You can cruise down the Erie Canal to the Jazz Fest now, Corn Hill Arts Festival, Summer Soul Festival, and then stay the night on your boat right here in the city,” he said. “You can take the boat down to the Erie Canal from Brockport, and dine in Rochester. You can kayak down the river or canal, and grab coffee with a friend downtown.”

Students from Rochester city schools were also in attendance Tuesday. They had the opportunity to board the boat and study the water.