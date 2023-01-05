ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RIT announced that they will receive $2 million to update its semiconductor fabrication lab, the institute announced Wednesday.

According to RIT, the facility is used for researching photonics, quantum chip development, solar cells, LEDs, and nanomembranes while the cleanroom is used as a testing facility, workforce development, and as a teaching lab for students.

The funding was secured by Congressman Joe Morelle, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer — all of whom see this as having a positive impact on the semiconductor industry.

“This $2 million investment will help expand the already-growing microchip economy in Upstate New York while training the next generation of leaders across our country and globe,” said Sen. Gillibrand. “I will keep fighting to help build this growing technology economy and for workers in New York and beyond.”

“This will create jobs and grow our economy here in Rochester, and strengthen American competitiveness on the world stage,” Morelle added. “I congratulate RIT on this award and look forward to our continued work together to further cement Rochester’s place at the forefront of high-tech advancement.”

According to RIT, semiconductor research underpins new technologies such as A.I., quantum computing, and biomedical sensors. Semiconductor technologies would advance smart systems in healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing.

Last year, there were supply chain issues related to semiconductor chips, which dealt a blow to several industries. Since that announcement, Governor Hochul signed the Green CHIPs Bill aimed at improving the state’s semiconductor production, and Micron Technology invested to build a factory in Upstate New York.