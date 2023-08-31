ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An exciting day at RIT Thursday as the university renamed one of its residence halls. It will now be known as the Fredericka Douglass Sprague Perry Hall.

The renaming honors of one of Frederick Douglass’ granddaughters who in 1906 attended the Mechanic’s Institute which is now known as RIT.

She was among the first women of color to attend the institute and went on to become a successful philanthropist and activist in her own right.

The building originally named after Nathaniel Rochester but was recently removed after discussions about him owning slaves.

Dr. Keith Jenkins explains the importance of the name change.

“It really sends a message to a number of individuals,” Dr. Jenkins said. “The campaign that we’re involved with now is called ‘Lighting the Way,’ and it’s now bringing attention to the presence of women, also in our community and online. And to name this, this is the second residence named after a woman at RIT. And so, this is definitely an important day for the university.”

Dr. Jenkins also added that it is the first building to be named after a person of color at the university.