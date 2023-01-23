ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the ninth century, a monk unknowingly erased a copy of work done by one of the greatest astronomers known to ancient times, now it has been found thanks in part to the work of Dr. Roger Easton, a professor in the Chester F. Carlson Center for Imaging Science at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

“We discovered that the text that the original text had been a star catalog by a copy of a star catalog by Hipparchus,” said Dr. Easton.

Despite being scraped away by monks, the imaging process, known as multi-spectral imaging revealed drawings of stars and their positions

“Multispectral imaging is the process where we illuminate the object with different colors of light individually one at a time and then we take that we record all the light coming off the image,” said Dr. Easton.

The copy found hidden under the other work is now the oldest one ever found dating back to the 4th or 5th century. The goal now is not only to find more fragments of this catalog but also to uncover more lost fragments from other ancient scholars too.

“RIT now have a system that we’ve designed and constructed that’s intended to be inexpensive […] With that system the idea is for institutions to be able to survey their own collection,” said Dr. Easton.

It’s also easily transportable, which is key to finding these ancient passages as oftentimes they can be all over the globe, like one piece from a scholar named Apuleius who wrote a commentary about Plato’s “The Republic”.

“As was the case with this Apuleius the manuscript was divided up,” said Dr. Easton. “They’re fragments of this manuscript in libraries all over Europe,”

All of these help to fill the gaps in history that helped to build the modern world we live in today. The question remains now, what else is hidden out there on a library shelf or hidden in an archive?