‘Rhino Reboot’: New docuseries to feature new co-owner of Rochester Rhinos Jamie Vardy, reports say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Rhinos new co-owner is taking his new venture into production.

Leicester City striker and Premier League star Jamie Vardy is teaming up with Love Productions USA on a new documentary series “Rhino Reboot,” according to Variety.

The series will show Vardy’s attempt to “rebuild underdog soccer team, the Rochester Rhinos.”

Vardy was announced as the team’s new co-owner earlier this month, joining David and Wendy Dworkin

“The series will offer exclusive access to the team’s management, coaching team, owners, players and staff as Vardy and his colleagues re-boot the Rhinos’ image and, hopefully, their performance as they make a bid for glory in 2022,” K.J. Yossman wrote for Variety.

Love Productions USA has sports storytelling experience, as the team behind the Netflix original Last Chance U, among other notable shows.

Vardy, the 34-year-old Premier League Player of the Season in 2015-2016, has made 308 appearances for LCFC, and scored 87 PL goals. He also played on the English national team from 2015-2018, adding seven goals through his tenure.

Vardy has long been interested in owning a small soccer club in North America. His agent contacted Rhinos owners Wendy and David Dworkin a couple years ago. The partnership grew despite all contact being limited to Zooms across the Atlantic.

“I think in some ways as much as I would have liked to been in the same room as Jamie, I think having to do this distant has given us the time to focus and really go through things,” David Dworkin said.

“Through it all, we managed to muddle through and create a great friendship with mutual respect,” Wendy Dworkin added.

The Rhinos have been on a four-year hiatus, and expect to return to play in 2022, with hopes Vardy can help revive the soccer scene in Rochester.

Vardy said he isn’t just hoping to drop some money and forget about his new team. He wants to be an instrumental part of re-igniting the Rhinos.

“From the conversations we’ve all had I’ve been very involved up to now. I’m not anyone who would shy away from that so I think how we get on it will be exactly the same. It was always where I actually wanted to go and wanting to bring the good times back and making it a success again.”