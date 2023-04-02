ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RG&E rolls out its installation of smart meters in the Rochester area starting Monday.

The company says these system upgrades will ultimately better reflect the customer’s “actual” energy usage, giving them more power to better understand how and when it’s used.

The company is beginning its rollout process in the Greece and southeast area past the city, then cycling around the map.

“We have a contractor named GridOne Solutions that is coming out and installing the meters for most of our meter population,” NY Meter Services Manager Angie Capps told News 8. “It is going to take us close to three years to get all of the meters around Rochester installed because there’s a lot of them to do.”

A lot indeed — upwards of 700,000.

Smart meters will also collect voltage data, helping to keep an eye on the system if there were to be an outage.

The upgrades in the technology system will help both RG&E but especially customers, see their energy usage in a much timelier manner compared to the current way it’s done.

“Now they just get a read every two months, an actual read, that tells them that that’s how much they used over that two months,” Capps said. “They have no idea if most of it was used in one week when the kids were home from college, or if it was evenly disbursed over those two months.”

There is an opt-out cost for residential customers eligible for a smart meter.

$11.86 a month will cover the costs for manual reads and billing expenses for the company.

The smart meters come amid ongoing complaints from customers over billing irregularities and issues.

“As long as we have good connectivity, every single month it’s automatic, the meter reads will be 100% accurate because there’s no human error involved, and that’s a huge benefit because right now we know we have a problem because we’re getting a lot of estimates because we don’t get all the meter reads today,” Capps said.

If you’re expecting a smart meter to be installed, RG&E will be calling neighborhoods beforehand letting them know they’ll be around for the next few days.