ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Customers who have received a shut-off notice from RG&E recently may be eligible for an emergency assistance program.

Earlier this winter, RG&E announced late payment charge suspension, bill credits, and other assistance programs for customers in need.

RG&E provided an update on Friday saying that these programs will continue through March 1, and the company will not perform any residential shut-offs of service.

Customers who are in arrears may receive a shut-off notice if they have not yet reconciled their bills. RG&E adds that these notices are necessary as they enable them to apply for emergency assistance.

RG&E says the federal Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) requires RG&E to send shut-off notices to allow customers to be eligible for this emergency assistance. HEAP helps those with low-income in paying the cost of heating their homes.

A statement from RG&E says those eligible for HEAP may receive one regular benefit per program year and could also be eligible for emergency HEAP benefits if they are in danger or are running out of fuel.

For those interested in more information on how to apply for HEAP or emergency HEAP, RG&E encourages customers to visit the New York State OTDA website.

RG&E also added this in their statement:

RG&E remains committed to its customers. Their concerns have been heard. The company will continue to improve the customer experience and anticipates being back to a steady state later in 2023, with additional hiring and training as it emerges from pandemic impacts.