ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new program has launched with RG&E, pop-up mobile command centers, which leaders say will help to meet customers’ needs remotely.

This comes amid ongoing billing issues we’ve continued to follow over the last year or so.

News 8 visited the pilot pop-up site at one of Rochester’s R-Centers on North Street, where organizers say customer service is of major importance. Crews say going forward, they plan to bring needed access to customers at various locations in the city.

Over the last few months, RG&E has developed the program, which launched Friday.

“What we’ve been hearing from customers and the public is loud and clear. They need access to us. They need to be able to get to us so they can receive help, and so we’re bringing our services to the people and making sure they have that access,” said Veronica Dasher, government and community relations manager for RG&E.

Dasher is among those behind the company’s initiative, who says customers will be able to bring their needs directly to employees working the sites.

Rochester city councilmember Michael Patterson says he wants more of the pop-up sites in Rochester, and a permanent location where folks can visit regularly.

“I want to commend them for having the event, but I’m also going to challenge them to do better. And, better is consistent regular service to this community and being available so that when my constituents have billing issues, they can come and sit down with somebody face-to-face and have a conversation,” said Patterson.

Dasher says the company has continued to address ongoing staffing challenges, but says the program has been a community partnership over the last few months.

“We had to start somewhere, and this is where we’re starting. We’re just out here and we want to be present because we realize that’s what the need is. We’re going to continue to just keep showing up,” said Dasher.

RG&E officials say payments will not be accepted at the pop-up centers. The company plans to hold more of these events in the future, with a schedule to be announced at a later time.